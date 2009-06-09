Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 9, 2009
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A sequin chiffon dress from Notte by Marchesa
WHERE The Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sims let the wild pattern of her shift take center stage by adding neutral accessories. Instead of matching your heels to a bright dress, choose nude peep-toes that will blend in with your skin tone-and make your legs look extra long.
-
June 9, 2009
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder Rag & Bone dress with Roger Vivier sandals
WHERE The Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
-
June 9, 2009
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE A lemon-yellow Tommy Hilfiger dress
WHERE The Oceana celebration of World Oceans Day
-
June 9, 2009
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE A watercolor-pattern top, bandage skirt and peep-toe booties with a David Yurman necklace worn as a bracelet
WHERE The London book party for Told: The Art of the Story by Simon Aboud
-
June 9, 2009
5. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE A yellow jacquard sheath with an embroidered neckline from Monique Lhuillier
WHERE The launch of the Electrolux Virtual Lemonade Stand campaign at N.Y.C.'s Loeb Central Park Boathouse
June 9, 20091 of 5
Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE A sequin chiffon dress from Notte by Marchesa
WHERE The Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sims let the wild pattern of her shift take center stage by adding neutral accessories. Instead of matching your heels to a bright dress, choose nude peep-toes that will blend in with your skin tone-and make your legs look extra long.
WHERE The Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sims let the wild pattern of her shift take center stage by adding neutral accessories. Instead of matching your heels to a bright dress, choose nude peep-toes that will blend in with your skin tone-and make your legs look extra long.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM