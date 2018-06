WHAT SHE WORE An embroidered dress, pumps and bag from Stella McCartney, along with a House of Lavande jadite cocktail ringWHERE A picnic and screening of Home at the Stella McCartney store in Los AngelesWHY WE LOVE IT Diaz accented her ladylike floral dress with uber-green vegan accessories from pal Stella McCartney. For a leather-free look with lots of style, try a patent PVC clutch from See by Chloe