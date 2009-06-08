Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2009
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE An embroidered dress, pumps and bag from Stella McCartney, along with a House of Lavande jadite cocktail ring
WHERE A picnic and screening of Home at the Stella McCartney store in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz accented her ladylike floral dress with uber-green vegan accessories from pal Stella McCartney. For a leather-free look with lots of style, try a patent PVC clutch from See by Chloe.
-
June 8, 2009
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Harem pants worn with a tank and blazer
WHERE Introducing Boss Orange fragrance by Hugo Boss in Madrid, Spain
-
June 8, 2009
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A tulle-skirted Oscar de la Renta gown
WHERE The Tony Awards in New York City
-
June 8, 2009
4. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE A cutout dress, linen jacket and nude pumps from Stella McCartney
WHERE A picnic and screening of Home at the Stella McCartney store in Los Angeles
-
June 8, 2009
5. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled Gucci minidress
WHERE Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood Awards in Santa Monica
June 8, 20091 of 5
