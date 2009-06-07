Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2009
1. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE An RM by Roland Mouret dress with a Jane Fonda clutch and cap-toe pumps
WHERE Dining out at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Sometimes simple is best! Dawson looked effortlessly elegant in a streamlined sheath from RM by Roland Mouret. Try a Spanx slip under a thin jersey dress to keep your silhouette sleek.
-
June 7, 2009
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Striped tights, a black T-shirt and a blush boyfriend cardigan with a black fedora, knee-high boots and turquoise waterfall necklace
WHERE Strolling around N.Y.C.
-
June 7, 2009
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE A full black skirt, silky tank and tailored blazer, worn with gladiator sandals and a metallic clutch
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of The Hangover in New York City
-
June 7, 2009
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE A crisp striped oxford and dark-wash skinnies worn with a black pashmina, flats and a silver tote
WHERE Exiting Joan's on Third restaurant in West Hollywood
-
June 7, 2009
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE A delicate mint chiffon dress accessorized with Bally sandals, House of Lavande vintage jewelry and a Cecilia clutch
WHERE The LG Xenon Splash Pool Party at the W Hotel in Los Angeles
Rosario Dawson
