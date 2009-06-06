Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2009
1. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE A Rock & Republic cropped jacket over bootcut jeans with an Anya Hindmarch clutch
WHERE Outside the Byron and Tracey salon in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Larter played up her beige-blond hair by pairing a bone leather jacket with a pale sweater. Fair-skinned blondes look radiant in pieces with warm undertones like this ivory eyelet dress from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
-
June 6, 2009
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE A glittery Matthew Williamson for H&M tulip skirt with a denim vest, Louis Vuitton scarf, Mulberry boots, Tom Ford sunglasses and a David Yurman necklace worn as a bracelet
WHERE Heathrow Airport in London
-
June 6, 2009
3. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE
A strapless jumpsuit with peep-toe booties
WHERE The Alliance for Children's Rights annual "Dinner with Friends" benefit
-
June 6, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A Brian Reyes winged bolero with MiH jeans
WHERE Dinner out at Mr. Chow in London
-
June 6, 2009
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE A white leather jacket over a chain-bedecked top, worn with skinny black jeans and fringed sandals
WHERE The Los Angeles launch of the DJ Hero videogame
