Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A white ruffled dress by Christian Cota with electric purple heels
WHERE The W Hotel grand opening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
WHY WE LOVE IT A shirred design makes for the ultimate vacation dress! An asymmetrical hemline makes the most of Lively's legs, while the gathered front keeps the look relaxed and easy. And although the Gossip Girl has nothing to camouflage, the rest of us will like the way a ruched jersey dress allows for some holiday indulging.
-
June 5, 2009
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A silk dupioni blazer from Rag & Bone over cropped harem pants
WHERE The Cinema Society screening of The Hangover in New York City
-
June 5, 2009
3. Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
A draped and studded 3.1 Phillip Lim dress with gold Jimmy Choos
WHERE
The Fresh Air Fund Salute to American Heroes at the Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C.
-
June 5, 2009
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE A navy minidress and cap-toe pumps
WHERE The Lower Eastside Girls Club of New York benefit in Los Angeles
-
June 5, 2009
5. Stella McCartneyWHAT SHE WORE A tie-front romper and beaded sandals
WHERE The opening of the New Contemporary Art Centre in Venice, Italy
June 5, 20091 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE A white ruffled dress by Christian Cota with electric purple heels
WHERE The W Hotel grand opening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
WHY WE LOVE IT A shirred design makes for the ultimate vacation dress! An asymmetrical hemline makes the most of Lively's legs, while the gathered front keeps the look relaxed and easy. And although the Gossip Girl has nothing to camouflage, the rest of us will like the way a ruched jersey dress allows for some holiday indulging.
WHERE The W Hotel grand opening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
WHY WE LOVE IT A shirred design makes for the ultimate vacation dress! An asymmetrical hemline makes the most of Lively's legs, while the gathered front keeps the look relaxed and easy. And although the Gossip Girl has nothing to camouflage, the rest of us will like the way a ruched jersey dress allows for some holiday indulging.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM