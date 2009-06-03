Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2009
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A Christian Dior belted wool suit with silver sandals, also from the design house
WHERE Announcing the "Bike in Style" challenge winner at the LVMH Tower Magic Room in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard looked impeccable at an afternoon event in an ultra-feminine short-sleeve suit. The coolest summer suiting comes in lightweight wool crepe or linen, like this versatile linen jacket and pencil skirt from J. Crew.
June 3, 2009
2. Becki NewtonWHAT SHE WORE A ruched pearl-print minidress
WHERE The U.K. Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London
June 3, 2009
3. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE A spaghetti-strap slip dress from Calvin Klein Collection
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Hangover
June 3, 2009
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled print dress from Peter Pilotto
WHERE The U.K. Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London
June 3, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A floor-length floral halter dress
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Hangover
Marion Cotillard
