WHAT SHE WORE A Christian Dior belted wool suit with silver sandals, also from the design houseWHERE Announcing the "Bike in Style" challenge winner at the LVMH Tower Magic Room in New York CityWHY WE LOVE IT Cotillard looked impeccable at an afternoon event in an ultra-feminine short-sleeve suit. The coolest summer suiting comes in lightweight wool crepe or linen, like this versatile linen jacket and pencil skirt from J. Crew.