June 2, 2009
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney dress with lace sleeves and Solange Azagury-Partridge earrings
WHERE The Away We Go screening in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Winslet showed off her toned arms in a sleek little black dress with sheer sleeves. Play up your own favorite feature with an illusion design, like this Juicy Couture dress with a peek-a-boo lace bodice.
June 2, 2009
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE A draped navy dress and studded mary janes, all from Prada, and Martin Katz diamonds
WHERE The L.A. premiere of The Proposal
June 2, 2009
3. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE A scalloped Chloe jacket over jean shorts
WHERE The Calvin Klein Collection and Visionaire 56 Solar launch in New York City
June 2, 2009
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A formfitting Herve Leger by Max Azria minidress
WHERE Leaving the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon studios in New York City
June 2, 2009
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE An off-the-shoulder satin cocktail dress from Alexander McQueen with Bally shoes
WHERE The L.A. premiere of The Proposal
