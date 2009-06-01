Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 1, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE A Swarovski crystal-studded minidress from her own Twenty8Twelve line, along with a Chanel clutch and Nicholas Kirkwood heels
WHERE The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller mastered the bold shoulder look in a dress from her fall 2009 collection-light padding gives structure to the design's simple shape. A sweatshirt dress from Acne Jeans is an equally understated take on the trend.
June 1, 2009
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE A peach satin Max Azria gown with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch and beaded Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles
June 1, 2009
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE An Emilio de la Morena bandage dress, paired with Brian Atwood booties and Cathy Waterman jewelry
WHERE The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles
June 1, 2009
4. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE A nude silk halter dress from Moschino Cheap & Chic with jewelry from Loree Rodkin and Robert Lee Morris for Elizabeth and James
WHERE The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles
June 1, 2009
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A draped Abaete minidress with Azzedine Alaia platforms and Gurhan gems
WHERE The MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles
