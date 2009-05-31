Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 31, 2009
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Faded jeans with a cardigan and Alexander Wang tank, accessorized with an oversize bag and metallic sandals
WHERE Exiting an N.Y.C. restaurant
WHY WE LOVE IT Diaz dressed up an effortless outfit with luxe accents like a buttery leather bag. Pair a metallic tote from Botkier with distressed denim for the perfect brunch combo.
May 31, 2009
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE A cropped leather jacket over an illustrated tee and baggy Current/Elliott boyfriend jeans
WHERE At the Members Only trunk show in New York City
May 31, 2009
3. Helena ChristensenWHAT SHE WORE A sheer patchwork Burberry dress
WHERE The Burberry sign-lighting party in New York City
May 31, 2009
4. Courteney CoxWHAT SHE WORE Gray jeans with an illustrated tee
WHERE Shopping for furniture in Hollywood
May 31, 2009
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE A gray leather jacket over a sheer T-shirt and skinny black jeans
WHERE Visiting the MuchMusic show in Toronto
