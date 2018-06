WHAT SHE WORE Distressed jeans and a beaded silk waistcoat from Elise OverlandWHERE Strolling in ParisWHY WE LOVE IT Rock 'n' roll style doesn't have to mean skin-tight leather-Fergie nailed the look by pairing a deconstructed vest with trendy ripped jeans. Add some cool to a sleeveless top with a lightweight vest from Silence & Noise or A Common Thread