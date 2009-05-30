Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2009
1. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Distressed jeans and a beaded silk waistcoat from Elise Overland
WHERE Strolling in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT Rock 'n' roll style doesn't have to mean skin-tight leather-Fergie nailed the look by pairing a deconstructed vest with trendy ripped jeans. Add some cool to a sleeveless top with a lightweight vest from Silence & Noise or A Common Thread.
-
May 30, 2009
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE A ruffled leather jacket and jeans from William Rast along with a denim tote and Roger Vivier flats
WHERE Outside her L.A. home
-
May 30, 2009
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE A flower-embellished hot-pink slip dress
WHERE At the Performance Space 122 spring benefit in New York City
-
May 30, 2009
4. Lindsay PriceWHAT SHE WORE Eye-popping Prada shoes paired with jeans and a long-sleeve T-shirt
WHERE Out and about in New York City
-
May 30, 2009
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE A ruffled black sundress, red pumps and a Valextra bag
WHERE Out in L.A.
May 30, 20091 of 5
Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE Distressed jeans and a beaded silk waistcoat from Elise Overland
WHERE Strolling in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT Rock 'n' roll style doesn't have to mean skin-tight leather-Fergie nailed the look by pairing a deconstructed vest with trendy ripped jeans. Add some cool to a sleeveless top with a lightweight vest from Silence & Noise or A Common Thread.
WHERE Strolling in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT Rock 'n' roll style doesn't have to mean skin-tight leather-Fergie nailed the look by pairing a deconstructed vest with trendy ripped jeans. Add some cool to a sleeveless top with a lightweight vest from Silence & Noise or A Common Thread.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM