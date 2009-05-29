Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 29, 2009
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE A Burberry Prorsum dress worn with black leather accessories
WHERE The Burberry sign-lighting party in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Danes added edge to her delicately pleated dress with a chunky belt, cuff and sandals. Give weight to your own diaphanous sundresses with a studded leather cincher from Linea Pelle.
-
May 29, 2009
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A crinkled satin Burberry Prorsum dress with a feathered bodice
WHERE The Burberry sign-lighting party in New York City
-
May 29, 2009
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE A white cotton wrap dress from Diesel Black Gold worn with metallic sandals and lots of bangles
WHERE The Oakley Intro to Summer event at Skybar at the Mondrian in West Hollywood
-
May 29, 2009
4. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE A sequin strapless Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress with a feathered skirt
WHERE The Chocolat au Vin benefit for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at Capitale in New York City
-
May 29, 2009
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A Burberry Prorsum jacket over a tank top and tweed miniskirt
WHERE The Burberry sign-lighting party in New York City
