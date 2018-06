WHAT SHE WORE A Max Azria dress complemented with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Coach clutchWHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los AngelesWHY WE LOVE IT The actress boldly accented her cobalt dress with colorful beaded sandals and a cork minaudiere. Update your warm-weather wardrobe with accessories in goes-with-anything cork-try '70s-chic Tory Burch sandals or a simple clutch from JJ Winters