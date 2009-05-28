Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2009
1. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE A Max Azria dress complemented with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Coach clutch
WHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress boldly accented her cobalt dress with colorful beaded sandals and a cork minaudiere. Update your warm-weather wardrobe with accessories in goes-with-anything cork-try '70s-chic Tory Burch sandals or a simple clutch from JJ Winters.
-
May 28, 2009
2. EstelleWHAT SHE WORE A tiered print dress from Matthew Williamson for H&M topped with a denim jacket
WHERE The unveiling of H&M's Fashion Against AIDS collection in New York City
-
May 28, 2009
3. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE An animal-print Jenni Kayne dress and peep-toe Louboutins
WHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los Angeles
-
May 28, 2009
4. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled Andrew Gn dress with a Stuart Weitzman clutch and Coach flats
WHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los Angeles
-
May 28, 2009
5. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE A formfitting metallic sheath from Hugo Boss
WHERE The FiFi Awards in New York City
May 28, 20091 of 5
Sophia Bush
WHAT SHE WORE A Max Azria dress complemented with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Coach clutch
WHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress boldly accented her cobalt dress with colorful beaded sandals and a cork minaudiere. Update your warm-weather wardrobe with accessories in goes-with-anything cork-try '70s-chic Tory Burch sandals or a simple clutch from JJ Winters.
WHERE P.S. Arts Bag Lunch in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress boldly accented her cobalt dress with colorful beaded sandals and a cork minaudiere. Update your warm-weather wardrobe with accessories in goes-with-anything cork-try '70s-chic Tory Burch sandals or a simple clutch from JJ Winters.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM