WHAT SHE WORESkinny J Brand jeans worn with a draped white topWHERE Her latest shoot for NeutrogenaWHY WE LOVE IT Hudgens added impact to her jeans and tank with standout sandals in black patent and green metallic. Shoes in an offbeat shade are an instant outfit-maker-just forget about matching and pair them with neutral separates. Try a pair in kelly green, like these from Nine West