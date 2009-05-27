Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 27, 2009
1. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORESkinny J Brand jeans worn with a draped white top
WHERE Her latest shoot for Neutrogena
WHY WE LOVE IT Hudgens added impact to her jeans and tank with standout sandals in black patent and green metallic. Shoes in an offbeat shade are an instant outfit-maker-just forget about matching and pair them with neutral separates. Try a pair in kelly green, like these from Nine West.
May 27, 2009
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE A silver off-the-shoulder cocktail dress from Dolce & Gabbana, accessorized with a Daniel Swarovski clutch
WHERE The Dolce & Gabbana party at Cannes Film Festival
May 27, 2009
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WOREA denim vest layered over a pretty floral dress, worn with brown leather accessories
WHERE Shopping in London
May 27, 2009
4. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE A silver satin dress from Matthew Williamson
WHERE Performing at the PBS National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.
May 27, 2009
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Acid wash jeans and a tank top
WHERE Out in London
