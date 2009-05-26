Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder gown from Monique Lhuillier with a white lace bodice and tiered tulle skirt
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Face
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington perfectly accessorized her single-sleeve gown with shoulder-dusting earrings from Neil Lane. Put a daytime twist on the look by adding Made Her Think earrings to an asymmetrical top.
-
May 26, 2009
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE
A bold-shouldered Balmain blazer paired with denim leggings
WHERE Leaving Bungalow 8 in London
-
May 26, 2009
3. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE A multi-print peasant dress from Dolce & Gabbana
WHERE Arriving at Cannes
-
May 26, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A two-tone Alexander Wang bandage dress
WHERE Out in Manhattan
-
May 26, 2009
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Navy high-waist trousers with a button-down shirt and Roger Vivier shoes
WHERE At the rehearsals for the annual PBS National Memorial Day Concert
May 26, 20091 of 5
Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder gown from Monique Lhuillier with a white lace bodice and tiered tulle skirt
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Face
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington perfectly accessorized her single-sleeve gown with shoulder-dusting earrings from Neil Lane. Put a daytime twist on the look by adding Made Her Think earrings to an asymmetrical top.
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Face
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington perfectly accessorized her single-sleeve gown with shoulder-dusting earrings from Neil Lane. Put a daytime twist on the look by adding Made Her Think earrings to an asymmetrical top.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM