Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2009
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WOREA Jil Sander shorts suit
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden
WHY WE LOVE IT The Gossip Girl star does menswear right in a structured jacket worn with short shorts (and lots of leg!). When trying out this new take on the summer suit, skip the flats and wear ultra-feminine heels, like Leighton's Brian Atwood sandals.
May 25, 2009
2. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE An embellished blush chiffon gown from Marchesa
WHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, France
May 25, 2009
3. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE A beaded turquoise tunic from Rebecca Taylor and silver Jimmy Choos
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden
May 25, 2009
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE An embroidered haute couture dress from Chanel couture with Christian Louboutin shoes and diamonds from Chanel Fine Jewelry
WHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, France
May 25, 2009
5. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE A black and white blouse with a slim pencil skirt and colorful bow-bedecked heels
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden
