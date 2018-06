WHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans from J Brand with a cobalt-blue Matthew Williamson for H&M jacketWHERE The Cannes photo call for A Christmas CarolWHY WE LOVE IT The bold tuxedo-style jacket makes a classic jeans-and-a-tee combo pop. Dress up some distressed denim by pairing ripped Current/Elliott skinnies with a pewter silk Rag & Bone blazer