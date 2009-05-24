Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 24, 2009
1. Robin Wright PennWHAT SHE WORE Skinny jeans from J Brand with a cobalt-blue Matthew Williamson for H&M jacket
WHERE The Cannes photo call for A Christmas Carol
WHY WE LOVE IT The bold tuxedo-style jacket makes a classic jeans-and-a-tee combo pop. Dress up some distressed denim by pairing ripped Current/Elliott skinnies with a pewter silk Rag & Bone blazer.
May 24, 2009
2. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder satin dress from Acne and Bulgari gems
WHERE The Bulgari "Between Eternity and History" dinner in Rome
May 24, 2009
3. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE A moss-green lace dress from Christian Dior with peep-toe Louboutins
WHERE Cannes Film Festival photo call for Agora
May 24, 2009
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE A bead-embellished Azzaro tiered dress with Brian Atwood shoes and Bulgari jewelry
WHERE The Bulgari "Between Eternity and History" dinner in Rome
May 24, 2009
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE A satin Alexander McQueen minidress with strappy silver Stuart Weitzman sandals
WHERE The American Idol finale
