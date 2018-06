WHAT SHE WORE A studded leather Balmain vest over denim shorts, accessorized with Ray-Bans and patent sandalsWHERE Out in BarcelonaWHY WE LOVE IT The superstar makes a standout piece work for day by pairing it with simple summer separates. Not a fan of short shorts? Add a rocker-chic Pencey vest to an American Eagle white denim mini for a different take on the look.