Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2009
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A studded leather Balmain vest over denim shorts, accessorized with Ray-Bans and patent sandals
WHERE Out in Barcelona
WHY WE LOVE IT The superstar makes a standout piece work for day by pairing it with simple summer separates. Not a fan of short shorts? Add a rocker-chic Pencey vest to an American Eagle white denim mini for a different take on the look.
-
May 23, 2009
2. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE A floor-sweeping, belted Jenni Kayne gown in bright canary
WHERE The CW upfronts party, hosted by InStyle
-
May 23, 2009
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE A tiered chambray dress and lace-up peep-toe booties
WHERE At the Cannes Film Festival
-
May 23, 2009
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE
A sheer polka-dot blouse and skinny jeans
WHERE Outside Disney?s Burbank studio
-
May 23, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A high-waist patterned skirt with a Splendid peasant blouse and a Tod’s bag
WHERE Strolling in Cannes
May 23, 20091 of 5
Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE A studded leather Balmain vest over denim shorts, accessorized with Ray-Bans and patent sandals
WHERE Out in Barcelona
WHY WE LOVE IT The superstar makes a standout piece work for day by pairing it with simple summer separates. Not a fan of short shorts? Add a rocker-chic Pencey vest to an American Eagle white denim mini for a different take on the look.
WHERE Out in Barcelona
WHY WE LOVE IT The superstar makes a standout piece work for day by pairing it with simple summer separates. Not a fan of short shorts? Add a rocker-chic Pencey vest to an American Eagle white denim mini for a different take on the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM