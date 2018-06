WHAT SHE WORE A draped goddess dress with a gold clutch and Sergio Rossi sandalsWHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, FranceWHY WE LOVE IT The Star Trek star complemented her warm skin tone with a caramel dress and gilded accessories. The flash-free way to wear bold gold sandals? Black toenail polish, like Saldana's, keeps the look strong without adding a new hue to the palette. Try Chanel's Black Satin for a similar look.