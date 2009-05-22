Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 22, 2009
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE A draped goddess dress with a gold clutch and Sergio Rossi sandals
WHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, France
WHY WE LOVE IT The Star Trek star complemented her warm skin tone with a caramel dress and gilded accessories. The flash-free way to wear bold gold sandals? Black toenail polish, like Saldana's, keeps the look strong without adding a new hue to the palette. Try Chanel's Black Satin for a similar look.
-
May 22, 2009
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A cerulean blue one-piece from ADAM with taupe Louboutins
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden
-
May 22, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE A deco beaded gown from Marchesa with a Bally box clutch
WHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, France
-
May 22, 2009
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE A beaded chiffon gown from Christian Dior
WHERE The Amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala in Antibes, France
-
May 22, 2009
5. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE A tiered chiffon Brian Reyes dress with Dolce & Gabbana shoes, a Sergio Rossi clutch and Neil Lane gems
WHERE The CW upfronts at Madison Square Garden
