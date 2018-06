WHAT SHE WORE A draped design from Versace Atelier in dusty roseWHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious BasterdsWHY WE LOVE IT No one does nude like Angelina-the glamorous chiffon gown was lined in a lighter tone to give the illusion of bare skin. Layer a sheer top from AKA New York over an opaque Gap camisole for an equally sexy effect.