Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2009
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE A draped design from Versace Atelier in dusty rose
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds
WHY WE LOVE IT No one does nude like Angelina-the glamorous chiffon gown was lined in a lighter tone to give the illusion of bare skin. Layer a sheer top from AKA New York over an opaque Gap camisole for an equally sexy effect.
-
May 21, 2009
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE: A hot-pink tiered
Jenny Packham dress with John Hardy earrings and a Swarovski clutch
WHERE: The American Idol finale show
-
May 21, 2009
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE: A wine-hued puff-sleeve Prada sheath with Bulgari jewelry
WHERE: The Bulgari ?Between Eternity and History? dinner in Rome
-
May 21, 2009
4. Selma BlairWHAT SHE WORE: A brilliant embellished bubble dress from Versace, accented with Bulgari diamonds
WHERE: The Bulgari ?Between Eternity and History? dinner in Rome
-
May 21, 2009
5. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE: A custom hand-embroidered
Marchesa bias gown
WHERE: The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds
May 21, 20091 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE A draped design from Versace Atelier in dusty rose
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds
WHY WE LOVE IT No one does nude like Angelina-the glamorous chiffon gown was lined in a lighter tone to give the illusion of bare skin. Layer a sheer top from AKA New York over an opaque Gap camisole for an equally sexy effect.
WHERE The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds
WHY WE LOVE IT No one does nude like Angelina-the glamorous chiffon gown was lined in a lighter tone to give the illusion of bare skin. Layer a sheer top from AKA New York over an opaque Gap camisole for an equally sexy effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM