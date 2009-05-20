Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 20, 2009
1. Penelope CruzFor the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Broken Embraces, Cruz wore an ethereal draped chiffon gown from Marchesa with a hand-embroidered bodice. The actress added Chopard diamonds to the flowing lilac creation.
May 20, 2009
2. Robin Wright PennPenn continued her jury duties at the Cannes premiere of Vincere in an off-the-shoulder midnight-blue gown.
May 20, 2009
3. Jordana BrewsterBrewster celebrated the launch of a capsule collection from jewelry designer Kimberly McDonald in a formfitting red dress and sleek black accessories.
May 20, 2009
4. Diane KrugerKruger wore a button-bedecked strapless dress and shoes from Chanel with chain bracelets from Chanel Fine Jewelry to the Cannes photo call for Inglourious Basterds.
May 20, 2009
5. Taylor SwiftSwift wore a youthful tiered chiffon dress accessorized with Jack Vartanian earrings to the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills.
