Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2009
1. Anne HathawayHathaway chose a slinky iridescent design from Proenza Schouler for the Village Voice Obie Awards in New York City. The actress complemented the python-print dress with a PS1 clutch, a Monique Pean ring, opaque tights and round-toe booties.
-
May 19, 2009
2. Diane KrugerKruger celebrated the opening of the Jaeger Le-Coultre boutique in Cannes wearing a classic white gown belted in black.
-
May 19, 2009
3. Hilary SwankSwank accessorized her dramatic gunmetal gown with Chopard jewelry, a Swarovski clutch and Sergio Rossi satin sandals.
-
May 19, 2009
4. Penelope CruzCruz wore a nude ruched dress and matching peep-toes to the Los Abrazos Rotos (Broken Embraces) photo call at Cannes.
-
May 19, 2009
5. Evangeline LillyLilly attended the Cannes premiere of Looking for Eric in a sweeping ombre gown from Valentino’s fall 2009 collection and Chopard gems.
May 19, 20091 of 5
Anne Hathaway
