Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 18, 2009
1. Camilla BelleBelle chose a shimmering metallic dress for the Dior Beauty Celebration of Hollywood Glamour at the Chateau Marmont. She accessorized the iridescent design with matching Jimmy Choos, bangles and a chunky choker.
-
May 18, 2009
2. Katie HolmesHolmes topped a ruched Holmes-Yang satin dress with a shrunken leather jacket from The Row for a Beverly Hills dinner honoring Harold Koda and Kohle Yohannan.
-
May 18, 2009
3. Paula PattonPatton wore a bright Andrew Gn gown with a bejeweled halter for the Precious premiere after-party at Cannes.
-
May 18, 2009
4. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan attended the Up premiere in a rainbow-print minidress from Peter Som paired with Casadei heels.
-
May 18, 2009
5. Rachel WeiszWeisz walked the Cannes red carpet for the Agora premiere in a sweeping chiffon gown from Valentino and Cartier gems.
