Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 17, 2009
1. Diane KrugerKruger paired a tough-girl leather jacket with a ruffled baby-doll dress for a London reception honoring her latest film, Anything For Her. The actress accessorized the classic '90s combo with studded suede boots.
May 17, 2009
2. Eva Longoria ParkerParker strolled through the Nice airport wearing a strapless jumpsuit accessorized with an Hermes bag and three-tone slingbacks from Christian Louboutin.
May 17, 2009
3. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson played up her legs at the launch of the T-Mobile Sidekick LX in a cut-velvet LBD from Jill Stuart.
May 17, 2009
4. Whitney PortThe City star chose a draped satin jumpsuit from Diane von Furstenberg to take in the Friends of Doe celebrity DJ series held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation for the Arts.
May 17, 2009
5. Nikki ReedThe Twilight star chose a little strapless dress with velvet insets for the launch of the T-Mobile Sidekick LX.
Diane Kruger
