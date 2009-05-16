Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 16, 2009
1. Isla FisherFisher strolled Beverly Hills in ripped J Brand jeans, a floral Kimchi Blue camisole and a bright violet cardigan. The stylish mom finished her perfect spring look with an ostrich bag, colorblock peep-toes and oversized Celine shades.
May 16, 2009
2. Molly SimsSims shopped Manhattan's Meatpacking district in skinny jeans and a leather jacket; she finished the look with Orgreen aviators, a Fullum & Holt bag, leopard-print flats and a bright Madewell scarf.
May 16, 2009
3. Jennifer LopezWhile on a Beverly Hills movie set, Lopez accented her off-the-shoulder dress with YSL heels and a matching leather cuff.
May 16, 2009
4. Eva Longoria ParkerFor a Los Angeles meeting, Parker accessorized her blouse and jeans with a Be & D ruffled bag and Louboutin peep-toes.
May 16, 2009
5. Vanessa HudgensHudgens attended the Hollywood launch of the new Diesel men's fragrance, Only the Brave, wearing jeans from the denim brand, a ribbed white tank and black leather booties.
