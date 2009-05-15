Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2009
1. Elizabeth BanksBanks brought Old Hollywood style to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Spring Fever in a trailing midnight-hued sequin gown from Andrew Gn. The actress added black crystal cuffs by the designer and a Daniel Swarovski satin clutch.
May 15, 2009
2. Abbie CornishCornish posed at the Cannes Bright Star photo call in a delicate white sleeveless dress belted in silver.
May 15, 2009
3. Emmy RossumRossum wore a sophisticated Reem Acra cocktail dress with embellished sleeves to the launch of the T-Mobile Sidekick LX.
May 15, 2009
4. Amy AdamsAdams chose a '40s-inspired lilac silk dress from RM by Roland Mouret for the D.C. premiere of Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.
May 15, 2009
5. Ali LarterLarter paired a cutout top with sheer chiffon trousers for the opening of Wingate Paine's photography exhibit, hosted by Resurrection L.A.
