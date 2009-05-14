Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerParker chose a bejeweled and sequined Blumarine minidress for the People En Espanol 50 Most Beautiful celebration in New York City. The event honoree added nude Louboutin peep-toes to her shimmering dress.
-
May 14, 2009
2. Elizabeth BanksAt the Cannes premiere of Up, Banks channeled Old Hollywood chic in a figure-hugging metallic blue dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
May 14, 2009
3. Michelle TrachtenbergTrachtenberg attended a private dinner celebrating Rebecca Minkoff's new fall collection in a dress and clutch from the designer worn with Louboutin heels.
-
May 14, 2009
4. Jordana BrewsterBrewster wore a dark green draped goddess dress and Kimberly McDonald jewelry for the Maxim Hot 100 bash in Santa Monica.
-
May 14, 2009
5. Robin Wright PennPenn posed in a bold-shouldered white suit at the juror photo call for the Cannes Film Festival.
