Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington rocked an edgy graffiti-print sheath and lurex bomber jacket from Narciso Rodriguez for the D.C. premiere of Poliwood. The actress finished the look with an oversized white leather clutch from Brian Atwood.
May 13, 2009
2. Nicole RichieRichie layered a soft leather jacket over a Kimchi Blue floral minidress for the Environmental Media Association's Organic Gardens Launch at a Hollywood high school.
May 13, 2009
3. Angie HarmonHarmon attended the 16th Annual Race to Erase MS gala in a ruffled Moschino dress with chiffon floral appliques at the waist.
May 13, 2009
4. Michelle TrachtenbergTrachtenberg attended the NBC upfronts in a high-waist skirt worn with a navy camisole.
May 13, 2009
5. BeyonceBeyonce added a striped cardigan to a pair of harem pants for a stroll in Berlin.
