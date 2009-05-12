Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore an architectural little red dress from Temperley London to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Avon Comprehensive Breast Care Center in San Francisco. The actress, who is Avon's global ambassador, accented the crisp design with Brian Atwood peep-toes and a simple gold bangle.
-
May 12, 2009
2. Molly SimsSims added zip-front shoes and a slim clutch to her textured sheath from Calvin Klein Collection.
-
May 12, 2009
3. Lindsay PricePrice chose a formfitting little black dress for the 2009 Free Arts N.Y.C. Benefit Auction.
-
May 12, 2009
4. Jessica BielBiel attended the premiere of her latest movie, Easy Virtue, in a single-shoulder gown from 3.1 Phillip Lim. She finished the look with snakeskin Louboutins and Louis Vuitton diamonds.
-
May 12, 2009
5. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan wore a Fall 2009 textured velvet dress and platform shoes from Calvin Klein Collection for the Free Arts N.Y.C. Benefit Auction.
May 12, 20091 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
