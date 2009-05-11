Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerFor the White House Correspondents Dinner, Parker wore a delicate, ruffled design from Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani. The actress accented the blush-hued gown with diamond chandelier earrings and a diamond bracelet.
2. Natalie PortmanPortman selected a simple Balenciaga design with a cutout bodice.
3. Elizabeth BanksBanks wore a single-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown accented with metal belt, jewelry from Irit Design and a Mary Norton clutch.
4. Kerry WashingtonWashington chose a midnight-blue pleated gown from J. Mendel with a tiered peplum and a trumpet hem.
5. Jennifer LopezLopez showed off her shape in a formfitting emerald gown with a trailing hem; she accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds.
