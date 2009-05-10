Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2009
1. Nicole RichieThe expectant star wore a light-as-air silk dress from Etro for a visit to Live With Regis and Kelly at Miami Beach. Richie accessorized the pretty paisley creation with Louboutin peep-toes, Ray-Ban aviators and jewelry from her own House of Harlow 1960 line.
-
May 10, 2009
2. Kate BosworthBosworth topped an orange silk skirt and black tank with an ombre Burberry trench and a David Yurman necklace.
-
May 10, 2009
3. Vanessa HudgensHudgens accessorized an animal-print dress from Lee Jeans with Ray-Ban aviators, a fringed Antik Batik bag and Urban Outfitters sandals.
-
May 10, 2009
4. Keri RussellRussell paid a visit to Washington D.C. in a belted yellow dress worn with python pumps.
-
May 10, 2009
5. RihannaRihanna took a look straight from the Spring 2009 Gucci runway for an afternoon out in N.Y.C.
May 10, 20091 of 5
