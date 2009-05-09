Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 9, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftSwift paired a shrunken Hanii Y. blazer with a full, seersucker skirt during a visit to London. The teen star accessorized the pretty spring look with a floral bag and brown leather sandals.
May 9, 2009
2. Molly SimsSims topped a sequined tank with a leather jacket and matching leggings for an N.Y.C. screening; she added Sergio Rossi shoes.
May 9, 2009
3. BeyonceBeyonce dressed up skinny white jeans with a Helmut Lang leather jacket, Giuseppe Zanotti platforms and a bejeweled belt.
May 9, 2009
4. Vanessa HudgensHudgens wore a colorful Myne print skirt with a black tank, Diane von Furstenberg necklace and Dolce Vita sandals.
May 9, 2009
5. Kate BosworthBosworth wore white Made in Heaven jeans with a floral top while on a N.Y.C. shopping trip.
