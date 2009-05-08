Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2009
1. Ali LarterLarter chose a fresh fuchsia design from Notte by Marchesa for the InStyle Hair special issue launch party hosted by John Frieda Root Awakening in New York City. The Obsessed star added contrast to the ruffled silk dress with black Alberta Ferretti sandals and a woven silver clutch.
-
May 8, 2009
2. Gabrielle UnionUnion matched a pair of Carrera sunnies to her coral-beaded sheath; she finished the look with a black leather clutch and sandals.
-
May 8, 2009
3. Camilla BelleBelle wore a shimmering cowl-neck top with a feathered mini, leggings and patent platforms to the opening of Gucci's flagship store in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
-
May 8, 2009
4. Rachel WeiszThe actress paired a sheer chiffon leopard-print dress with Jimmy Choo sandals and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
-
May 8, 2009
5. RihannaRihanna chose a straight-from-the-runway futuristic ensemble from Louis Vuitton and added lace-up boots from the brand.
May 8, 20091 of 5
