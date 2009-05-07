Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 7, 2009
1. Camilla BelleBelle wore head-to-toe Gucci for the brand's latest store opening at Iguatemi, Sao Paulo in Brazil. The stylish actress cinched the waist of her polka-dot minidress with a wide patent belt and added cherry-red pumps, a black python clutch and jewelry in the label's signature horse bit motif.
May 7, 2009
2. Marisa TomeiTomei attended the C.H.I.P.S luncheon honoring Alberta Ferretti in a mod-inspired brocade dress from the designer.
May 7, 2009
3. Gisele BundchenFor the Rainforest Alliance gala in N.Y.C., the supermodel wore a gray satin gown from Versace's Fall 09 collection with a box clutch from the brand
May 7, 2009
4. Taylor SwiftSwift accessorized her skinny jeans and striped boyfriend cardigan with turquoise satin flats and a fun, floral bag.
May 7, 2009
5. Audrey TautouFor the Rome premiere of Coco Avant Chanel, Tautou wore a navy and white dress with a black sash from Miu Miu.
