1. Liv TylerTyler chose a lace illusion dress from Stella McCartney for the Time 100 celebration in New York City. The actress, who attended the event to support her designer pal, added diamonds from Cartier to the sexy number.
Audrey Tautou
3. Victoria BeckhamBeckham added Louboutin platforms to her ultra-feminine Alaia skirt.
4. Kate HudsonHudson accented her suit with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and earrings, bracelets, a cocktail ring and a signature panther necklace, all from Cartier.
Charlize Theron
