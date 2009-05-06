Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2009
1. no titleWHO
Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
A lingerie-inspired silk and lace dress by Stella McCartney
WHERE
Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People
WHY WE LOVE IT
The insets subtly suggest bareness while revealing very little. Try the sexy style on a smaller scale with a silk top trimmed with lace from Vanessa Bruno or Elizabeth and James.
May 6, 2009
2. no titleWHO:
Audrey Tautou
WHAT SHE WORE:
A black and yellow-hued Chanel dress with zip-front sandals
WHERE:
Madrid premiere of Coco Avant Chanel
May 6, 2009
3. no titleWHO Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE A full, feminine Azzedine Alaia skirt and a matching sheer sweater, accessorized with cherry-red Louboutin platforms and a two-tone Hermes bag
WHERE Shopping in N.Y.C.
May 6, 2009
4. no titleWHO Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney suit accented with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Cartier jewelry
WHERE Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People
May 6, 2009
5. no titleWHO Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE A blouson minidress and nude peep-toe heels
WHERE The Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute dinner honoring Will Smith
