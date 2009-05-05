Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 5, 2009
1. Eva MendesMendes chose a pleated platinum gown from Calvin Klein Collection for her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala. The actress complemented the metallic design with diamond and emerald jewelry from Fred Leighton.
May 5, 2009
2. Rosario DawsonDawson added sparkle to her DvF column dress with H. Stern gems.
May 5, 2009
3. Diane KrugerKruger was one of many stars who went short for the gala event-she wore a haute couture minidress with a ring, brooch and bracelet from Chanel Fine Jewelry.
May 5, 2009
4. Blake LivelyLively added crystal-detailed satin sandals from Versace to a chiffon gown from the label.
May 5, 2009
5. Marion CotillardCotillard accented her embroidered silk bustier gown with a clutch and shoes, also from Dior.
