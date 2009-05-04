Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerParker chose a '50s-inspired Carlos Miele dress for the Rally For Kids With Cancer Scavenger Cup pre-party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The Desperate Housewives star finished the look with a bouffant 'do and towering platform pumps.
-
May 4, 2009
2. CiaraCiara
-
May 4, 2009
3. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
-
May 4, 2009
4. Rachel BilsonBilson accessorized jeans and a jacket with a patchwork bag from Jimmy Choo.
-
May 4, 2009
5. LeAnn RimesRimes added purple suede Christian Louboutin peep-toes to her eggplant-hued Stella McCartney dress.
May 4, 20091 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
Parker chose a '50s-inspired Carlos Miele dress for the Rally For Kids With Cancer Scavenger Cup pre-party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The Desperate Housewives star finished the look with a bouffant 'do and towering platform pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM