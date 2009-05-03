Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2009
1. Leighton MeesterMeester wore head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent for the Los Angeles premiere of Star Trek. The Gossip Girl star accessorized an out-of-this-world zip-front minidress with cage sandals and a patent clutch.
-
May 3, 2009
2. Lindsay PriceLindsay Price
-
May 3, 2009
3. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
-
May 3, 2009
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker
-
May 3, 2009
5. Heidi KlumKlum added classic Louboutins and Martin Katz gems to her fringed dress.
May 3, 20091 of 5
Leighton Meester
Meester wore head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent for the Los Angeles premiere of Star Trek. The Gossip Girl star accessorized an out-of-this-world zip-front minidress with cage sandals and a patent clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM