Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 2, 2009
1. Kate HudsonHudson enjoyed the warm N.Y.C. weather wearing a tiered maxidress from Lauren Moffatt. The stylish star accessorized the summery design with shoulder-dusting earrings, a collection of pendant necklaces and a snakeskin bag from Dolce & Gabbana.
-
May 2, 2009
2. Nicole RichieRichie added a Paige Denim jean jacket to her Kimchi Blue print dress and finished the look with fold-over boots from Marc Jacobs.
-
May 2, 2009
-
May 2, 2009
-
May 2, 2009
5. BeyonceKnowles rocked the distressed denim trend in J Brand jeans worn with a burnout tank, YSL cage shoes and a Valentino bag.
Kate Hudson
