Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2009
1. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen added a vivid violet cardigan to a single-shoulder little black dress for the N.Y.C. launch of the Matthew Williamson for H&M collection. The star designer accessorized the outfit with an edgy belt from the line, a colorful Marni bag and studded sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY TIP: Coppery Eye Makeup
GILT.COM'S DESIGNER SALES: Preview the Alice Ritter sale
-
April 29, 2009
2. Vanessa HudgensHudgens added Sara Weinstock bracelets to her pretty summer dress.
-
April 29, 2009
3. FergieFergie
-
April 29, 2009
4. Helena ChristensenHelena Christensen
-
April 29, 2009
5. Alexis BledelAlexis Bledel
April 29, 20091 of 5
Mary-Kate Olsen
Olsen added a vivid violet cardigan to a single-shoulder little black dress for the N.Y.C. launch of the Matthew Williamson for H&M collection. The star designer accessorized the outfit with an edgy belt from the line, a colorful Marni bag and studded sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY TIP: Coppery Eye Makeup
GILT.COM'S DESIGNER SALES: Preview the Alice Ritter sale
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY TIP: Coppery Eye Makeup
GILT.COM'S DESIGNER SALES: Preview the Alice Ritter sale
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM