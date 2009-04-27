Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker wore a slim vintage sheath with a flying panel to husband Matthew Broderick's latest Broadway play, The Philanthropist. The actress accessorized the neutral dress with a hot pink carnation, crystal-covered Alexander McQueen slingbacks, Fred Leighton jewelry and a Chanel bag.
-
April 27, 2009
2. Eliza DushkuEliza Dushku
-
April 27, 2009
3. Katie HolmesHolmes paired her Alexander McQueen halter top with matching satin trousers and Givenchy peep-toes.
-
April 27, 2009
4. Alexis BledelAlexis Bledel
-
April 27, 2009
5. Cameron DiazDiaz topped her Stella McCartney trousers with a Giambattista Valli top; she accessorized with an Alexis Bittar cuff and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
April 27, 20091 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker wore a slim vintage sheath with a flying panel to husband Matthew Broderick's latest Broadway play, The Philanthropist. The actress accessorized the neutral dress with a hot pink carnation, crystal-covered Alexander McQueen slingbacks, Fred Leighton jewelry and a Chanel bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM