Look of the Day
April 25, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington joined her fashionable cohorts at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Dinner wearing a ladylike tweed dress from the label's Spring 2009 collection. The actress accessorized the paillette-embellished design with purple metallic pumps, a logo clutch and an amethyst ring and diamond earrings from Chanel Fine Jewelry.
April 25, 2009
2. Diane KrugerKruger paired a black top from Chanel with Alexander McQueen harem pants and added diamonds from Chanel Fine Jewelry and a classic chain-strap bag.
April 25, 2009
3. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen cinched her diaphanous dress with a belt from Topshop and added a bright Nancy Gonzalez clutch.
April 25, 2009
4. Debra MessingMessing chose a cream Chanel dress and matching peep-toes from the line. She topped off her retro-inspired look with a black jacket and a ring and bracelet from Chanel Fine Jewelry.
April 25, 2009
5. Viola DavisDavis wore Jimmy Choo shoes with her embroidered sheath.
