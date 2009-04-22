Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2009
1. Jennifer LopezLopez played up her legs during a visit to Good Morning America in a thigh-high draped minidress. The stylish superstar added contrast to the cerulean design with YSL patent platforms, a studded Valentino bag and a tiered necklace from Thomas Wylde.
-
April 22, 2009
2. Miley CyrusCyrus accessorized with studded bracelets by Ted Rossi.
-
April 22, 2009
3. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized with jewelry from her own line, House of Harlow 1960.
-
April 22, 2009
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
-
April 22, 2009
5. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
April 22, 20091 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez played up her legs during a visit to Good Morning America in a thigh-high draped minidress. The stylish superstar added contrast to the cerulean design with YSL patent platforms, a studded Valentino bag and a tiered necklace from Thomas Wylde.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM