Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2009
1. Zoe SaldanaSaldana continued her stylish Star Trek tour in Madrid, wearing a ruffled chiffon print dress from Loewe. She accented the ladylike ensemble with a wide crocodile belt, oversized hoops, a Joan Hornig cuff and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
April 19, 2009
2. Drew BarrymoreThe Grey Gardens star added Badgley Mischka earrings and a turquoise bracelet and cocktail ring from Lucifer Vir Honestus to her embellished dress from Andrew Gn.
-
April 19, 2009
3. Jessica AlbaAlba paired high-waist jeans from MiH with a metallic Tod's jacket; she accessorized with a bag from the luxury brand and a Marni belt.
-
April 19, 2009
4. Lindsay PriceLindsay Price
-
April 19, 2009
5. Nicole RichieRichie wore brown satin Louboutins with her flowing print dress.
April 19, 20091 of 5
Zoe Saldana
Saldana continued her stylish Star Trek tour in Madrid, wearing a ruffled chiffon print dress from Loewe. She accented the ladylike ensemble with a wide crocodile belt, oversized hoops, a Joan Hornig cuff and Jimmy Choo sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM