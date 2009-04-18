Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 18, 2009
1. Rachel McAdamsMcAdams made the N.Y.C. talk show rounds in an angular Brian Reyes coat layered over a lace dress from L'Wren Scott. The State of Play star complemented the ladylike ensemble with a skinny red patent belt and Sergio Rossi pumps.
April 18, 2009
2. Katrina BowdenBowden wore a bold printed Walter jacket over a French Connection dress. She finished her look with black patent sandals and a white clutch.
April 18, 2009
3. Kate MaraKate Mara
April 18, 2009
4. Rachel RoyRoy wore her own design with Rachel Roy for Manolo Blahnik shoes and a clutch from Sang A.
April 18, 2009
5. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore added a tulle-trimmed Thakoon trench to jeans and a t-shirt.
April 18, 20091 of 5
Rachel McAdams
