April 17, 2009
1. Rosario DawsonDawson modeled a Bottega Veneta goddess dress at an N.Y.C. dinner in honor of the luxury line's creative director, Tomas Maier. The actress complemented the textured design with a bronze woven clutch and platform sandals, also from the Italian label.
April 17, 2009
2. Joy BryantBryant complemented the diaphanous dress with Pamela Love for Zac Posen accessories.
April 17, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerParker paired tuxedo pants with a vest from A/X Armani Exchange.
April 17, 2009
4. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
April 17, 2009
5. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum
