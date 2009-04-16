Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2009
1. Vanessa HudgensHudgens chose a blush chiffon dress from Zac Posen for the Los Angeles premiere of 17 Again. The young actress paired the delicate design with edgy accessories including a coral Nancy Gonzalez clutch, a chunky Linea Pelle belt and Camilla Skovgaard sandals.
April 16, 2009
2. Hilary RhodaThe face of Estee Lauder looked sophisticated in a dress from one of the First Lady's favorite designers, Jason Wu.
April 16, 2009
3. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
April 16, 2009
4. Kristen BellBell added bright Jimmy Choo shoes to her eyelet dress.
April 16, 2009
5. Drew BarrymoreThe Grey Gardens lead accented her '20s-inspired gown with vintage Fred Leighton jewelry, a Dior marabou wrap and a sequined Roger Vivier clutch.
