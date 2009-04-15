Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 15, 2009
1. BeyonceBeyonce stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a crystal-studded military jacket from Balmain. She played up the piece's strong shoulders by adding understated Anlo jeans, studded sandals and a bejeweled Vera Wang bag.
April 15, 2009
2. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana
April 15, 2009
3. Kelly RipaRipa added color to her Anlo jeans with a canary chiffon top from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
April 15, 2009
4. Anna PaquinPaquin accessorized with diamonds from Neil Lane.
April 15, 2009
5. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore accented her striped Narciso Rodriguez sheath with red Miu Miu peep-toes and a Tom Binns bracelet.
Beyonce
