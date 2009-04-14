Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 14, 2009
1. Jessica StroupStroup wore a flirty, lace-topped See by Chloe cocktail dress to a 90210 cast appearance at the Paley Center For Media in Beverly Hills. The young star complemented the bow-bedecked LBD with gray Chloe peep-toes.
April 14, 2009
2. Nicky HiltonHilton added matching Christian Louboutin heels to her peacock-print dress.
April 14, 2009
3. Shenae GrimesGrimes added a floaty chiffon halter to her Ksubi skinny jeans and Chanel shoes.
April 14, 2009
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
April 14, 2009
5. Chloe SevignySevigny added a Ralph Lauren blazer to her eyelet Opening Ceremony dress and finished the look with booties from Pierre Hardy for Gap.
