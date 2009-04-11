Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerParker channeled the '70s at a West Hollywood dinner for designer Lyn Devon in a flower-power print blouse over bellbottom jeans. The Desperate Housewives beauty added platforms and shoulder-dusting hoops to the casual look.
Victoria Beckham
Joy Bryant
4. Jennifer LopezLopez carried a Valentino bag.
5. Jessica AlbaAlba accessorized her drop-waist sundress with Chloe sunglasses, Gerard Darel fringed sandals and chandelier earrings from House of Lavande.
Eva Longoria Parker
